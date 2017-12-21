Local group needs donations to support troops

Staff Report

Each month, through donations from local people and businesses, Santa Ynez Valley We Support the Troops Inc. prepares approximately 100 “care packages” for American service members stationed in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and South Korea.

During the holiday season, the group more than doubles its efforts by preparing and shipping 250 boxes. With the increased need for packages comes an increased need for funds, more than $20,000, each holiday season to cover the costs of international shipping and supplies.

The group is now looking for more sponsors and donations to meet the needs of soldiers at the “tip of the spear,” as described by retired Air Force Col. Pat Sullivan.

Sullivan and Sonie Lindquist, both valley residents, launched SYV We Support The Troops in 2004 after Sullivan realized that the war in the Middle East wasn’t going to end anytime soon.

“I know that especially in remote places there just isn’t the provisions they need or want, and wanted to help any small way I could,” Sullivan said.

The recipients are usually connected to someone from the Santa Ynez Valley, whether it’s a relative or a friend or co-worker. They send letters to Sullivan requesting things such as phone cards to call home, jerky, baby wipes, shampoo, batteries, and sanitary items for women.

“We want people to get a taste of home,” Sullivan added.

Volunteers gather each month at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang to prepare and pack the boxes to be shipped.

Sullivan and the organization receive numerous letters from grateful soldiers thanking the organization for the small pleasures of home they receive in their care packages.

One soldier wrote:

“We want to thank you for your generosity and also for being so thoughtful in your selection of items to be included in the care package. We were thrilled to see things like probiotics, laundry detergent, flavored coffee varieties as well as regular coffee, applesauce, socks, toiletries, etc. I think this was the first time anybody has ever thought to send us probiotics. We definitely were happy to see those. Your boxes were shared with more than just sailors. We have Army, Marines, Air Force and Navy service members here and we like to share packages with each-other to make sure everybody gets some love from home! We cannot thank you enough. Literally, mail is something we look forward to every day. It really makes our day to know that people back home are thinking of us.”

Tax-deductible donations can be sent directly to Sullivan at 2020 High Meadow Road, Solvang, CA 93460.

For more information, visit www.we-support-the-troops.org.

Most requested items