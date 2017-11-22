Local horse trainer competing for national honor

Staff Report

Ashley Salter of iRide4U in Santa Ynez is the California nominee for national horse trainer of the year in a contest sponsored annually by equine equipment company Greatmats.

The 13 nominated horse trainers from 10 different states make a positive impact in their communities through their work with horses and beyond, the organizers said.

Voting will be open to the public through Nov. 30 on the Greatmats Facebook page as they weigh in on which two trainers will be named 2017 finalists for the award. The winner will receive horse stall mats, or a cash option.

This year’s nominees are as follows.

To learn more about the 2017 National Horse Trainer of the Year Award and how to vote, go to https://www.greatmats.com/horse-stall-mats/greatmats-annual-national-horse-trainer-of-the-year-contest.php

As part of the national award series, Greatmats is also presenting awards to martial arts instructors, cheerleading coachers, personal trainers, dog trainers and dance teachers.

To learn more about those contests, go to https://www.greatmats.com/greatmats-national-instructor-of-the-year-awards-series.php.