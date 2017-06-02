The Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo show sells out

Staff Report

The Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, is bringing her showTheresa Caputo Live! The Experience to a sold-out audience at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

Caputo was born and raised on Long Island in Hicksville, New York. She has been seeing, feeling and sending Spirit since the age of four. However, it wasn’t until she was in her 20s that she learned to communicate with souls in Heaven. After suffering from debilitating anxiety and trying to manage it on her own, she began working with spiritual healer and teacher Pat Longo. After just one session, Longo determined Caputo was suppressing Spirit’s energy, thus being the cause of her anxiety. From Longo, Caputo learned to channel Spirit through her chakras and release it with her words. Caputo explains her transformation as “I began to heal and come into my own.”

Once Caputo accepted her gift she began using it to deliver healing messages that would help people learn, grow, and embrace life. Her popular reality TV series, “The Long Island Medium,” premiered in September of 2011. The show follows Caputo as she travels around the U.S. conducting both private and group readings with believers and sometimes even skeptics. The show has been running for eight consecutive seasons and has contributed to Caputo’s growing popularity and a heightened following of true believers.

In addition to her show, Caputo has reached audiences through her three self-written books. Her first book, “There’s More to Life Than This: Healing Messages, Remarkable Stories, and Insight About the Other Side,” was written in 2013 and debuted at #2 on the New York Times best seller list. Later came her second book, “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up: Life Changing Lessons from Heaven,” in 2014 and her most recent, “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again,” which was released in March of this year.

“I’m grateful for an ability that’s brought countless people comfort and joy, helped many believe in an afterlife, led others to trust that their loved ones are safe and at peace, and shown them that those souls are guiding, encouraging, and loving them from the Other Side. My wish for everyone I meet is that Spirit gives them a message that brings them the most peace at that moment,” Caputo states.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online atwww.chumashcasino.com.