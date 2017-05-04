May A Events Calendar May 2 – May 15

May A Events Calendar Santa Ynez Valley Star

2

Gypsy Studios 6 Week Beginner Painting Class-6-8:30 p.m. 597 Ave of the Flags, Ste 103

Buellton. Contact info@gypsystudiosart.com for more information.

3

The Bills Performance– 7 p.m. Standing Sun Winery, 92 Second St. Unit D, Buellton. $12 standing room or $17 reserved seating. Pricing may vary. Contact 691-9413 for more information.

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara Borrow a Free Prom Dress-3-5 p.m. on Wednesdays from April 26th-May 31st and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays from April 29th-June 3rd. 1259 Veronica Springs Blvd, Santa Barbara. School ID required. Contact dianneharrell@cox.net for more information.

Modern Makers Wonder Wednesdays Free Science Experiment-4-5 p.m. 473 Atterdag Road, Solvang. Contact 688-0686 for more information.

4

Community Prayer Breakfast- 7-9 a.m. Marriot Hotel, 555 McMurray Rd, Buellton. $20 per person or $250 for a table of ten. Visit www.syvcbmc.org for more information.

Adult Beginning Sewing-10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Creation Station, 252 CA-246, Buellton. Students will be getting to know their machines, up close & personal. You’ll learn your machine’s likes and dislikes. Students taking part in this entry level class will be making a 3-part pillowcase. $50 plus $14 material fee. Contact 693-0174 to register.

5

Anthony Smith with Stephen Styles Performance-7 p.m. Standing Sun Winery, 92 Second St. Unit D, Buellton. $12 standing room or $17 reserved seating. Pricing may vary. Contact 691-9413 for more information.

Inflammation & Your Diet Seminar-12 to 1 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. Seminar with information about how inflammation effects your diet. Free. Visit www.cottagehealth.org.

6

Buellton Brew Fest-11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. River View Park, Buellton. Live entertainment, food trucks, and over 50 wineries represented. Tickets starting at $45. Visit www.buelltonbrewfest.com for more information.

Free Tennis Clinic 1-2 p.m. Trout Tennis Lessons, 2742 Quail Valley Rd., Solvang. Contact 688-6820 reserve a spot.

Los Alamos Town Wide Garage Sale-8 a.m.-1 p.m. Open to all. Pick up list of garage sale addresses & map at Los Alamos Post Office, 497 Bell Street (Hwy 135) after 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5th.

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser-8-11 a.m. Los Alamos Valley Senior Center, 690 Bell Street. Enjoy flapjacks, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee. $5 per person. Contact 344-1931 or 588-7421 for more information.

Club de Cultura– 5-7 p.m. Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, 1624 Elverhoy Way, Solvang. Experience a cultural cocktail of art, food, music, specialty drinks and fun one-night interactive happenings. Free with Museum Admission.

7

“Gaviota, The End of Southern California” Documentary Film-6:30-9 p.m. Flying Flags RV Resort, 180 Ave of the Flags. Wine and Beer Garden with catering by Flat Bread Pizza. Live Music by Jade Hendrix. The beautiful documentary is featuring the magical coexistence between the Gaviota coast line, Santa Ynez Mountains, native flora and wildlife. $10 advanced ticket purchase. $15 at the door. Visit www.brownpapertickets.com for more information.

8

SYV Mindfulness Meditation Group-7:30 p.m. 1669 Fir Ave Suite #4, Solvang. Facilitated by Erin Pollaro, MS, LMFT. Donation based offering.

Tinkergarten Class-May 8th and 15th. 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Hans Christian Andersen Park, Solvang. Engaging outdoor, play based classes for kids 18 months old through 5 years old. Adult supervision required. Free. Register at www.tinkergarten.com/leaders/katherine.naphy.

9

Spotlight on New York City Holidays Travel Presentation-6:30 p.m. Hosted by Atterdag Village of Solvang and the Solvang Chamber of Commerce. Contact 686-1644 for more information.

QuickBooks Workshop-5:30 p.m. Santa Ynez Community Services District, 1070 Faraday Street. Learn tips and tricks to make QuickBooks easier for you to use. Free for Chamber of Commerce Members and $10 for non-members. Contact info@santaynezchamber.org $10.00 for more information.

10

Santa Ynez Valley Women’s Network Meeting-Imagine Wine, 3563 Numancia St. #103, Santa Ynez.

11

Coed Bocce-May 11-June 22. 411 Second Street, Solvang. Contact 688-7529 for more information.

New Frontiers Annual Day of Beauty 12-4 p.m. Celebrate Natural Beauty and Mother’s Day with free samples of skin and body products. Consultants will be available to answer questions.

12

Mother’s Day Brown Bag Retreat-May 12-14. It’s a great opportunity for you and mom to spend some fun, quality time together and can complete some sewing and quilting projects. $100 per person. Contact 693-0174 to register.

What is a Gluten-Free Diet? Seminar-12-1 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. Seminar with information about how gluten effects your diet. Free. Visit www.cottagehealth.org.

13

Free Carpinteria and Summerland Artist Studio Tour-May 13 and 14. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit www.carpinteriaartscenter.org for more information.

Mother’s Day Weekend Painting in the Vineyard-11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Brander Vineyard, 2401 N Refugio Rd., Los Olivos. $65 per person. Visit www.gypsystudiosart.com.

KidKraft-2 p.m. Wildling Museum, 1511 Mission Drive, Solvang. Each KidKraft class features a different nature-inspired craft or environmentally friendly “upcycling” project. $5 per child (includes admission for one adult).

3D Club Shoot with the Santa Ynez Valley Bow Club-Every month, 3D animals are set up in a natural environment which makes the 3D shoot challenging. Event includes lunch under the shade of beautiful oak trees. The club site is located adjacent to the 101 freeway just 3 miles north of Buellton. Visit www.syvbowclub.com for pricing.

14

Mother’s Day Paint in the Vineyard and Luncheon by Gypsy Studios-12:30-2:30 p.m. at Sunstone Winery, 125 Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. Ticket pricing and purchase available online. Visit www.gypsystudiosart.com.

15

SYV Mindfulness Meditation Group-7:30 p.m. 1669 Fir Ave Suite #4, Solvang. Facilitated by Erin Pollaro, MS, LMFT. Donation based offering.

Every Day

Creative Play at Knitfit – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 473 Atterdag Road in Solvang. Learn more at www.knitfit.com.

Exercise for Life – Weekdays except Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. with Barbara Owens at Church at the Crossroads, 236 La Lata Drive, Buellton. Call 688-8027.

Cachuma Lake Recreation – Wildlife cruises and boat rentals, fishing, nature walks and Nature Center. Visit www.countyofsb.org/parks.

Zaca Creek Golf Course – Perfect little 9-hole course, daily from sunrise to sunset. No tee times. 691-9272.

Every Monday

Senior T’ai Chi – 9:15 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Arthritis Classes – 10:15 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Adult Coloring – 2nd and 4th Monday every month at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting – 9:30 a.m.; Computer class 9:30 a.m.; Tai Chi at 11 a.m.; Brush-up Bridge 12:45 p.m.; Poker at 12:45 p.m. and Mah Jongg at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bridge – 1 to 5 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center.

Every Wednesday

Art class– 9 a.m. and Bingo at 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Santa Barbara County MS meetings – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at High Sierra Grill in Goleta. Call Mike Jack at 886-3000 for more details.

Crafts – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center.

After School Club – 2 to 5 p.m. at the Creation Station in Buellton. Cost is $20; supplies not included. For ages 7 and up. Call 693-0174 or log onto www.thecreationstation.com.

Manga Club-3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Solvang Library. For young adults and teens 8th grade and higher who like to draw Manga- style art and/or create stories. Materials provided.

Every Thursday

Arthritis Exercise – 10:15 a.m. and Texas Hold’em Poker at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Every Friday

Tai Chi at 9:15 a.m.; Beginning Mah Jongg 10 a.m. and Pilates – 10:15 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 to 3 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center.

Live music – 5 to 7 p.m. at Carr Vineyards and Winery, 3563 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. www.carrwinery.com.

Live music – 8 – 11 p.m. at Copenhagen Sausage Garden, 1660 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang. www.csg-solvang.com.

Firkin Friday at Figueroa Mountain Brew – 5 to 10 p.m. at the Buellton and Los Olivos Figueroa Mountain Brewery locations. For more info log onto figmtnbrew.com.

Coming Up – log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see the full schedule of programs and events from adult sports, youth sports, teen dances, field trips and excursions and more!