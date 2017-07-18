Mesa Fire along Foxen Canyon Road controlled quickly

SYV Star Staff – Photos by Daniel Dreifuss

The Mesa Fire that was reported along Foxen Canyon Road near Zaca Lake just north of Los Olivos on Monday afternoon gained containment rapidly as there was quick response, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

“It’s currently held around 35 acres and forward fire progress was stopped short. There are no structures threatened or damaged,” according to Cpt. Dave Zaniboni of SBC Fire on Monday evening.

Resources from the Whittier Fire were diverted to the area and eyewitnesses in the area have told the SYV Star that the sky crane helicopters were dropping water on the fire. There were 10 engines with two hand crews mopping up hot spots and remained on scene all night, Zaniboni added.