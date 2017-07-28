Minuteman III launch scheduled for Aug. 2

An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic

missile is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug 2, between 12:01 a.m. to 6:01 a.m. PDT from north Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

Col. Michael Hough, 30th Space Wing commander, is the launch decision authority.

“Team V is postured to work with Air Force Global Strike Command to test launch the Minuteman III missile,” said Hough. “Our long history in partnering with the men and women of the 576th Flight Test Squadron shows that the Western Range stands ready and able to create a safe launch environment.”

The 576th Flight Test Squadron will be responsible for installed tracking, telemetry, and command destruct systems on the missile.

For more information, please call Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs at (318) 456-1305 or after hours at (318) 532-1215.