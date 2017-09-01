Monthly Dyslexia Series at the Santa Barbara Public Library

Two years ago the California legislature passed AB 1369 requiring the Department of Education to bring together a coalition of teachers, parents, and experts to build new guidelines for educating students with dyslexia at 7 p.m. on Wed. Sept. 6, Dyslexia Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Public Library are hosting a free, back-to-school presentation covering these newly released dyslexia guidelines from the California Department of Education.

According to the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, one in five people will have dyslexia, making it the most common learning disability. Dyslexia affects individuals almost equally across cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. However, English learners are very often identified as having dyslexia much later in comparison to their peers who are primary English speakers. In Santa Barbara County one third of students are English learners, making dyslexia education and awareness of particular importance as a social justice issue.

Join Dyslexia Santa Barbara and the Library for this event to learn more about dyslexia, as well as how schools and the education code serve our students. The presentation will speak to dyslexia intervention and remediation, including available support, assignment and testing accommodations, and instructional reading. Resources are not only for students with dyslexia and their families, but also for teachers, education professionals, and the wider community. The new guidelines includes chapters such as Pre-Service and In-Services Preparation for Educators, Screening and Assessment of Dyslexia, and Information for Parents and Guardians.

To read the California Department of Education’s new Dyslexia Guidelines in full click here.​

