New audio walking tour of Solvang unveiled

Staff Report

The Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau has unveiled a new “Solvang Heritage Walk” self-guided audio tour application that highlights the history, culture, arts and attractions of the community.

The app is available for download for free through Dec. 31 (and $2.99 per download thereafter) for Apple and Android systems on the “Experience Solvang” app, by clicking on Walking Tour to launch it, or by visiting www.SolvangUSA.com (scroll to the bottom of the home page for app links).

“This tour was developed in collaboration with the Elverhoj Museum of History & Art as well as local leaders and influencers. It was challenging to narrow Solvang’s heritage and historic attractions down to 22 tour stops in a 1.9-mile tour route, yet we are enthusiastic about sharing this experience with visitors and residents alike,” Farhad said.

The app was unveiled Oct. 26 when the SCVB board and staff hosted more than 60 community leaders, hospitality industry representatives and members of the public to introduce its 2017-18 marketing plan strategy of enhanced visitor engagement at a free program held at The Landsby Hotel.

The event concluded with a brief demonstration of the Heritage Walk app through four tour stops led by Sales and Special Programs Manager Daniel Lahr.

For more information, contact the Solvang CVB at 805-688-6144 or info@SolvangUSA.com or go to www.solvangusa.com.