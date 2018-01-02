New outdoor group formed for valley youth

A new Venturing Crew in the Santa Ynez Valley is inviting teens who love adventure to attend a free open house from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Los Olivos.

The event is open to young men and women between 14 and 21 years old, and 13-year-olds who have completed eighth grade.

There will be food, games and an introduction to the Venturing program, which is a youth development program of the Boy Scouts of America. Venturing’s purpose is to provide experiences to help young people mature and to prepare them to become responsible and caring adults.

Venturing Crews form their own leadership and decide which outdoor adventures they wish to participate in as a group. These activities can include biking, hiking, rock climbing, backpacking, horseback riding and more.

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church is at 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos.

For more information, call Aaron Houston at 805-708-1070 or go to www.venturing.org.

Hancock spring registration open until Jan. 21

Registration for spring classes at Hancock College is under way, with more than 900 courses available. Many begin the week of Jan. 22, and registration will continue until Jan. 21.

Students will not only be able to fulfill their general education requirements with the many options available, but also gain hands-on experience in a wide variety of semester-length and eight-week courses, including those in auto body, accounting, art, chemistry, law enforcement, music and more.

Spring classes are being offered at the Santa Maria, Lompoc Valley, Vandenberg AFB, and Santa Ynez Valley centers, as well as also online.

Eight-week classes begin Jan. 22 or Mar. 26. Dozens of other short-term classes, which last less than eight weeks, begin throughout the semester. Spring courses range from agribusiness, health education, global studies to sociology, speech communication and welding technology.

To view all spring classes, visit www.hancockcollege.edu and click the Class Search link on the homepage.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college before registering for classes. To access the online admission application from the website homepage, click the Apply & Register link, then select the appropriate application.

For registration information, call 805-922-6966 or toll free 1-866-DIAL AHC (342-5242), ext. 3248.