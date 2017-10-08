New principal brings enthusiasm to Solvang School

By Victoria Martinez

New principal Pam Rennick is bringing both her experience in education and her enthusiasm for the profession to Solvang School.

“This is the work I get to do. This is the job I get to have,” Rennick said.

Rennick was hired in August after former principal Dare Holdren resigned during the school’s summer break.

Rennick spent more than 24 years in the Goleta Union School District, most recently as the principal of Hollister Elementary, a K-6 school. She also spent time as an instructional coach, the after-school program coordinator and as an in-house coordinator for UCSB student teachers.

“Teachers are the most inspiring group of people I know,” she said.

Coming from a family of educators, Rennick enjoyed being in the classroom, but eventually decided she was ready for something more.

“I was waiting for the right time,” Rennick said. “I loved teaching, but this is great.”

“What drew me here were the programs,” she added.

Solvang School’s commitment to Project Lead The Way, project-based learning, and the arts were all draws, she said. She helped run Isla Vista School’s drama program while on staff there and still co-directs the drama camp Ta-Dah! held at the school each summer.

Rennick also explained that she, her husband and their children have always enjoyed the Santa Ynez Valley and look forward to being a part of this community. Two of her children are grown and working in education. One is a junior at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, and one is in kindergarten.

Rennick said she is enjoying her transition to a new school district and is excited for Solvang School’s future.

“This job is challenging, but in the best possible way,” Rennick said. “I’m looking forward to continuing all the great programs that are happening for kids and expanding them. If it’s good for kids, we’re doing it.”