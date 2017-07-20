New Wine Club Supporting CASA of Santa Barbara County

Staff Report

A new wine club is inviting businesses and individuals to help protect abused, neglected and abandoned children from getting lost in the court system “in a fun and delicious way.”

The new C4K Wine Club supports the local nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County, known as CASA. The club is owned and operated by Wine Club Processing, a local wine-club fulfillment business that supports social entrepreneurship and sustainability in Santa Barbara County.

Now accepting membership signups, the club aims to sign up 1,000 members by January 2018. A portion of its proceeds will support CASA.

The C4K Wine Club is a monthly wine club with an international team of world-renowned wine experts and sommeliers at the helm. The wines are sourced from small properties, almost always family-owned and with very limited production. They are generally unavailable or very difficult to find in the U.S. and impossible to obtain without insider access.

“This is a no-brainer,” said Doug Margerum, a C4K wine expert, winemaker and owner of Margerum Wines. “Starting at only $49.99 per month, the prices are unbeatable for the quality of wine. Each month, club wines arrive with tasting notes written by the experts, suggestions for food pairings and an in-depth background of each wine.”

In addition to Margerum, the club’s wine experts include James Beard Award winner Rajat Parr and Master Sommelier Brian McClintic, among others around the world.

“We have been looking for a sustainable way to support a great nonprofit, and this is it,” said Tony Papa, a club member and former CASA president. “My wife and I love the program because we can order a mixed case for entertaining. There is something for everyone.”

To find out more about memberships, visit www.C4KWineClub.com.