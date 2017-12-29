New Year’s Eve full of celebratory events

Staff Report

Anyone looking for a fun way to ring in 2018 can check these New Year’s Eve events in and around the Santa Ynez Valley.

Lompoc Theatre Project presents the Sgt. Pepper Band live concert; Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Lompoc Civic Auditorium, 217 South L Street; $29 and up; all ages.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles releasing the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album by hosting a New Year’s Eve’s benefit concert.

Sgt. Pepper, a celebrated Beatles tribute band from the Los Angeles area, will play in classic Beatles style, performing all of the famous album that featured such songs as “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” and “With a Little Help from My Friends,” as well as other timeless tunes from the Fab Four.

For tickets, visit www.lompoctheatre.org or call Marlee Bedford at 805-291-0915.

Chumash Casino Resort’s Annual NYE Dance Party; Dec. 31, 9 p.m., Samala Showroom at Chumash Casino Resort, free; 21 and older.

The Boogie Knights and The Spazmatics are returning to the casino for its annual New Year’s Eve Dance Party. Both groups play flashbacks from the 1970s and ’80s for people to dance the night and the year away.

For more information, visit www.chumashcasino.com.

New Year’s Eve at the Maverick Saloon, Dec. 31, 3687 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez; 21 and older.

Kick off 2018 at “the new Mav” with a DJ, favors, drinks and a champagne toast. For more information, visit www.themavsaloon.com or find them on Facebook.

The Good Life NYE 2018 Countdown, Dec. 31, 8-11 p.m.; The Good Life, 1672 Mission Drive, Solvang; 21 and older.

Blues Bob & The Loopy Blues Band will be joining this New Year’s Eve to help ring in the start of 2018. The event will be an “East Coast New Year’s” celebration, which means toasting will happen at 9 p.m. The cellar will stay open until 11 p.m., so attendees will be able to add another two toasts before heading off to their final destination to ring in the West Coast New Year.

For more information, call 805-688-7111 or visit www.thegoodlifecellar.com.

New Year’s Eve at The Bear and Star; Dec. 31, 5 p.m., 2860 Grand Ave, Los Olivos; $95.

Ring in 2018 in classic New York style featuring a live jazz quartet. Indulge in a five-course menu complete with Fesstivity sparkling wine to toast the occasion.

For reservations call 805-686-1359 or visit OpenTable.com.

New Years Eve Party at Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, Dec. 31, 9-11 p.m., 555 McMurray Rd., Buellton.

Ring in the New Year at the Marriott in Santa Ynez! When you arrive please tell any employee the secret code “2018” and you will be directed to the location. Entrance to the party with a valid ID must be 21 and older. Party Favors and a Glass of Champagne for all guests at Midnight. Light Appetizers will be available for purchase.

For more information, call 805-688-1000.