News Roudup

Santa Barbara County

Supervisors vote themselves a 2.2% raise

Members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors gave themselves a 2.2 percent pay increase on Nov. 7 that will take effect on Jan. 1.

The board voted 4-1, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam dissenting. Adam said he believes pay increases should be based on job performance, and he feels the board hasn’t demonstrated that.

“We have too much deferred maintenance, not enough revenue generation, and we spend too much,” Adam said.

The increase will mean an additional $72.24 every two weeks for each supervisor, with their annual salaries rising from $78,811.68 to $80,545.92. The increase is consistent with the urban Consumer Price Index for the Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange County area, since Santa Barbara County’s CPI isn’t measured separately.

The last time the supervisors took a pay raise was 1.4 percent in the 2015-16 fiscal year.

The supervisors’ next scheduled meeting is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the hearing room on the fourth floor at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. For the agenda and details, go to www.countyofsb.org/bos.

Santa Ynez Valley

Local Edward Jones offices helping Foodbank

Local residents and businesses can help those less fortunate by bringing in canned goods and other nonperishable food items to Edward Jones branch offices during regular business hours until Dec. 13. All items collected will be donated to The Foodbank of Santa Barbara.

The branch addresses are Jim Watts, 595 Alamo Pintado Road, Suite B, Solvang; Kelly Hunziker, 650 Alamo Pintado Road, Suite 202, Solvang; Chris Nielsen, 2933 San Marcos Ave., Suite 108, Los Olivos; and Leslie Garcia, 1090 Edison St., Suite 101, Santa Ynez.

Monetary donations cannot be accepted.

Solvang

Board member sought for city tourism agency

The nonprofit Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau is seeking a new member to serve a two-year term on its board of directors starting in January.

Board member Susan Williams’ term ends on Dec. 31.

Applicants must be either an active business owner or executive-level manager, or the property owner of a tourism-related business in the commercial area of Solvang.

Members of the Solvang CVB board encourage the development of new promotional programs and oversee the strategic marketing plan and advancement of Solvang’s multimillion-dollar tourism industry.

Interested people should send a one-page typed statement describing their vision for Solvang tourism promotion, their ideas for unique contributions and abilities toward that vision, and a brief biography to Executive Director Tracy Farhad by email to tracy.farhad@SolvangUSA.com or by mail to P.O. Box 70, Solvang, 93464, no later than close of business on Dec. 8.

For more information, email Farhad or call her at 805-688-6144.