NorCal fires update and photo gallery

SYV Star Staff Report

The fires that are continuing to rage in Northern California are being documented by Santa Ynez Valley residents George Rose as he was in the region visiting before the fires broke out on Sunday, Oct. 8.

“It’s important to know, the fires in Wine Country are still burning and still not contained,” Rose commented.

Rose has been in and around the Sonoma and Napa wine country for years in the wine industry, and he moved to the valley several years ago. He just released his book documenting Sonoma County wine region “Vineyard in Sonoma County”. He has spend the last week documenting the fire destruction, especially in the hard hit neighborhood of Coffee Park in Santa Rosa. Not far from there former Santa Ynez Valley residents Phil and Marlene Demery (she was the City Manager of Solvang for several years), lost their home in Santa Rosa to the Tubbs Fire.

Locally in Santa Barbara County there is a Red Flag warning issued for high fire danger until Saturday, and Santa Barbara County Fire officials urge residents to sign up for their alert system at www.awareandprepare.org.

So far 33 people have been killed since the fires started and hundreds are still unaccounted for, according to local law enforcement officials.

“Some of them are merely ashes and bones,” Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano said at a Thursday news conference. “And we may never get truly confirmative identification on ashes. When you’re cremated, you can’t get an ID.”

Slow progress has been made on the big fires, however more work is ahead and the high winds and rising temperatures are back this weekend.