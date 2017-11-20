Nov. 21 – Dec. 4 Events Calendar

To submit an event for publication, email the information to news@santaynezvalleystar.com. To see more information online, go to www.visitsyvcom or www.santaynezvalleystar.com.

November

21

Christmas Light Display – Now through Christmas Day. Recovery Ranch, 3694 B. Tivola St., Santa Ynez. Miles of lights illuminate the property. The public is invited to come view the display while enjoying the Ranch Guys food trailer and hot coco stand. Visit www.therecoveryranch.com/events.

22

K’Syrah Holiday Cocktail Party – 6 p.m.-12 a.m. 478 4th Place, Solvang. Music, dancing, full bar and holiday drink specials. Ages 21 and over. Free admission, drinks for purchase. Visit www.kscateringandevents.com.

23

Thanksgiving Day – 12-7 p.m. The Bear and Star, 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Carving station, hot buffet, cold buffet and pie bar. $55/adult, $20/under 12 years old. Visit www.thebearandstar.com.

24

Turkey Trot – 10 a.m. Sunny Fields Park, 900 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang. $25. Register online at www.cityofsolvang.com.

Holiday Art Show Opening – Judith Hale Gallery at Solvang Antiques, 1693 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang. Call 688-6222.

25

Small Business Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ONEderCHILD, 240 E. Highway 246, Suite 105 in Buellton.

Fall Open House – 12-3 p.m. Zaca Mesa Winery, 6905 Foxen Canyon Road, Los Olivos. Wine deals, vendors and live music by Danielle Taylor. Visit www.zacamesa.com.

Artists Reception – 12-4 p.m. Solvang Antiques, 1693 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang. Call 688-6222.

“Star Boat” Book Signing – 3-4 p.m. The Book Loft, 1680 Mission Drive, Solvang. Meet the author, Roger F. Vanderlaan.

26

Gingerbread House Workshop – 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1-4 p.m. The Creation Station Fabric and Quilt Shop, 252 E. Hwy. 246, Unit A, Buellton. $75. Registration in advance required. Call 693-0174.

30

50 Home Challenge Home Energy Meeting – 6-7 p.m. CHOMP Burgers, Fries and Shakes, 1693 Mission Drive, Solvang. Hear how the 50 Home Challenge is improving homes and communities through energy efficiency. For more information, call 805-568-3566.

December

1

Shop, Mingle and Jingle – Dec. 1-3, 8-10 and 15-17. Select shops, restaurants and tasting rooms will be offering discounts. Guests will be able to enjoy special events and entertainment while they shop. Visit www.solvangusa.com.

Solvang Julefest Photos with Santa – 4-6 p.m.; Tree Lighting – 5 p.m. Visit www.solvangusa.com.

TFDI Beggars and Ballers Winter Tour – 7 p.m. Standing Sun, 92 2nd St., Buellton. $20/standing room or $25/reserved seating based on availability. Visit www.standingsunwines.com.

Jewel’s Handmade Holiday Tour – 8 p.m. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 E. Hwy-246, Santa Ynez. Ages 21 and up. Tickets start at $55. Visit www.chumashcasino.com.

2

Solvang Julefest Parade – 11 a.m.; Photos with Santa – 12:30-4 p.m. Visit www.solvangusa.com.

Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas – Artisan Boutique at the Grange-1-8 p.m.; Gingerbread Wonderland at St. Mark’s and Carolers, 4-8 p.m.; Summerset Farm and Dale’s Train, 4:30-8 p.m.; Tree Lighting, 6 p.m.

Annual Christmas Party – 5-8 p.m.; The Home Connection, 425 Alisal Road, Solvang. Enjoy 20% off items storewide during event. For more information, call 686-4553.

Candlelight Tours – Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. 5 p.m. Meet at the Solvang Visitor’s Center, 1639 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang. A costumed Tour Guide will share information on the history of Solvang, you will enjoy traditional Christmas Carols while experiencing the sights and sounds of Julefest. Free, space is limited. Visit www.solvangusa.com.

Live Music in the Park (Wandering) – Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, 26, 28-30. 1-4 p.m. Live holiday music provided by musicians who will be wandering up and down Copenhagen Dr. Visit www.solvangusa.com.

Michael Shelton Performance – 8-10:30 p.m. The Good Life, 1672 Mission Drive, Solvang. Ages 21 and up. Contact info@thegoodlifecellar.com.

3

Buellton Winter Fest – Breakfast with Santa, Holiday Village, live music and a tree lighting ceremony. Visit www.buellton.org or www.buelltonrec.com for a schedule of events.

7th Annual Holiday Marketplace – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511 Mission Drive, Solvang. Shop from over a dozen artisan vendors while enjoying free cider and cookies. Visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Every Day

Summerset Farm and Dale’s Nursery – 9 a.m. Hwy 154 at Baseline and Edison, Santa Ynez. Call 245-0989 or 895-7902.

Cachuma Lake Recreation – Wildlife cruises and boat rentals, fishing, nature walks and Nature Center. Visit www.countyofsb.org/parks.

Zaca Creek Golf Course – Perfect little 9-hole course, daily from sunrise to sunset. No tee times. Call 691-9272.

Every Sunday

Bethania Lutheran Church Services 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.– 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang. A time of worship and prayer in an inclusive and progressive community. Call 688-7927.

Every Monday

Weight Room – 6-8 a.m. and 1:30-8 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. $3. Call 688-1086.

Senior T’ai Chi – 9:15 a.m.; Arthritis Class – 10:15 a.m.; Creative Coloring – 1 p.m. every other Monday; Senior Issues – 1 p.m. every other Monday at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting – 9 a.m.; Computer class 9:30 a.m.; Bridge and Poker – 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Every Wednesday

Yoga – 9:15 a.m.; Bingo – 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Knit and Crochet – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Creation Station Fabric and Quilt Shop After School Wednesdays – 2-5 p.m. 252 E. Hwy-246, Unit A, Buellton. Pre-registration and fee required. Call 693-0714.

Solvang Farmers Market – 2:30-6:30 p.m. Between Mission Drive and Copenhagen Drive, Solvang.

Trivia Night – 7-9 p.m. Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.naughtyoak.com.

Every Thursday

Chair Exercises – 10 a.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Arthritis Class – 10:15 a.m.; Poker – 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Brain Injury Survivors of Santa Ynez Valley – 12-2 p.m. Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang. Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center is offering a support group for care givers and brain injury survivors. Visit www.jodihouse.org.

Every Friday

Pilates – 10:00 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Home School PE – 2:45-3:45 p.m. and Itty Bitty Sports – 4-4:45 p.m. Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez. 686-2037.

Live music – 6 -8 p.m. at Carr Vineyards and Winery, 3563 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. Ages 21 and up. For more information visit www.carrwinery.com.

Karaoke – Eleven Wine Lounge, 3640 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Free. Call 691-9134.

Every Saturday

Junior Golf Clinics – Zaca Creek Golf Course, 223 Shadow Mountain Drive, Buellton. Free. Call 698-6224 or e-mail bob@oldeschoolgolfschool.com.

Cachuma Lake Nature Walk – 10-11:30 a.m. Call 688-4515 or visit www.sbparks.org.

Coming Up – log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see the full schedule of programs and events from adult sports, youth sports, teen dances, field trips and excursions and more!