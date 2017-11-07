November 7-20 Events Calendar

7

Channel Islands Maritime Museum Trip – 9 a.m. Pick up at Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. Visit www.buelltonrec.com.

9

Dan Gerber Poetry Reading and Book Signing – 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511 Mission Dr., Solvang. $5/person or free for members. Visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

10

“Three 4 All” Performance – 7-9 p.m. Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.naughtyoak.com.

33rd Annual Vaquero Show and Sale – Now through Nov. 12. Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, 3596 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.santaynezmuseum.org.events.

11

Super Hero Fitness Day – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, 705 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. Fitness demos, tricycle races, costume contest and a Salute to Veterans with VAFB Heroes. $6/person or free for members. Visit www.smvdiscoverymuseum.org.

The Bear and Star Farm and Restaurant Tour – 2-4:30 p.m. Fess Parker Winery, 6200 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos. Walking tour led by head of ranch operations, Katie Parker McDonald, granddaughter of Fess Parker. Visit www.thebearandstar.com.

2nd Saturday Artisans – 12-5 p.m. Grange Hall, 2374 Alamo Pintado Rd., Los Olivos. Original handmade works of art for show and sale. For more information, contact info@santaynezvalleyarts.org.

Vino de Sueños – 3-6 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Marriot, 555 McMurray Rd., Buellton. Wine sale and auction benefitting farm, ranch and vineyard workers. Call 686-0295, e-mail erica@syvphp.org or visit www.vinodesuenos.com for tickets.

Open House – 5-1 p.m. Eleven Wine Lounge, 3640 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Free Appetizers, beer and wine for sale. Call 691-9134.

12

Jule Hus Inc. Open House – 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Jule Hus Inc., 1580 Mission Dr., Solvang. Celebrating 50 years. Signing of Fontanini Nativity Figures from 1-4 p.m. Call 688-6601.

Rose Bowl Flea Market – 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. Visit one of the largest markets in the world with over 2500 vendors. $39. Visit www.buelltonrec.com.

Talk and Book Signing with Patti Jacquemain – 3-5 p.m. The Wilding Museum of Art and Nature, 1511 Mission Dr., Solvang. $5/person or free for members. Visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

15

America Recycles Day – Visit Santa Barbara County’s Less is More website to learn about how you can participate. Www.lessismore.org.

Solvang 3rd Wednesday – All day. Participating vendors offer promotions and showings throughout the day.

Community Dinner – 5:30-6:30 p.m. Buellton Senior Center, 164 W. Hwy-246, Buellton. Free. Call 688-4571.

Buellton Chamber Mixer – 5-7 p.m. Hampton Inn and Suites, 600 McMurray Rd., Buellton.

16

Campus Tour of Dunn Middle School – Dunn Middle School, 2555 Ca-154, Los Olivos. R.S.V.P. to admissions@dunnschool.org or call 686-0560.

“Davy Crockett” Movie Screening – 7 p.m. Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Food and beverages available for a purchase. Visit www.fessparkerinn.com.

17

Principal’s Coffee – 8:30-9:30 a.m. Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, 2975 CA-246, Santa Ynez. Visit www.syvuhsd.org.

Wine and Wisdom Trivia Night – 7:30-9 p.m. Sevtap Tasting Room, 1576 Copenhagen Dr. #1, Solvang. Visit www.sevtapwinery.com.

18

Danish Dancers Performing – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Corner of Copenhagen Dr. and Alisal Rd., Solvang. Free.

Seeing November’s Stars – 6-9 p.m. Buttonwood Farm Winery, 1500 Alamo Pintado Rd., Solvang. Two tastings of wine prior to moving into a dark field for a discussion with astronomers. $15/person. Visit www.buttonwoodwinery.com.

“Pollack” Movie Screening – 6:30-9 p.m. Gypsy Studios-The Landing, 597 Avenue of Flags, Buellton. Adults only. Visit www.gypsystudioart.com.

Jumping Blue Band – 7-9 p.m. Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.naughtyoak.com.

Turkey Bingo – Opens at 5 p.m. Solvang Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. Call 688-5804 for information.

Every Day

Summerset Farm and Dale’s Nursery – 9 a.m. Hwy 154 at Baseline and Edison, Santa Ynez. Call 245-0989 or 895-7902.

Cachuma Lake Recreation – Wildlife cruises and boat rentals, fishing, nature walks and Nature Center. Visit www.countyofsb.org/parks.

Zaca Creek Golf Course – Perfect little 9-hole course, daily from sunrise to sunset. No tee times. Call 691-9272.

Every Sunday

Bethania Lutheran Church Services 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.– 603 Atterdag Rd., Solvang. A time of worship and prayer in an inclusive and progressive community. Call 688-7927.

Every Monday

Weight Room – 6-8 a.m. and 1:30-8 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. $3. Call 688-1086.

Senior T’ai Chi – 9:15 a.m.; Arthritis Class – 10:15 a.m.; Creative Coloring – 1 p.m. 1st and 3rd Mondays; Senior Issues – 1 p.m. 1st and 3rd Mondays at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting – 9 a.m.; Computer class 9:30 a.m.; Bridge and Poker – 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Country 2 Step Dance Lessons – 6:30 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Visit www.mavericksaloon.com.

Every Wednesday

Yoga – 9:15 a.m.; Bingo – 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Knit and Crochet – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Creation Station Fabric and Quilt Shop After School Wednesdays – 2-5 p.m. 252 E. Hwy-246, Unit A, Buellton. Pre-registration and fee required. Call 693-0714.

Solvang Farmers Market – 2:30-6:30 p.m. Between Mission Dr. and Copenhagen Dr., Solvang.

Trivia Night – 7-9 p.m. Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.naughtyoak.com.

Every Thursday

Chair Exercises – 10 a.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Arthritis Class – 10:15 a.m.; Poker – 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Brain Injury Survivors of Santa Ynez Valley – 12-2 p.m. Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Rd., Solvang. Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center is offering a support group for care givers and brain injury survivors. Visit www.jodihouse.org.

Line Dance Lessons – 6:30 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Visit www.mavericksaloon.org.

Every Friday

Pilates – 10:00 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Live music – 5 to 7 p.m. at Carr Vineyards and Winery, 3563 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. Ages 21 and up. For more information visit www.carrwinery.com.

Firkin Friday at Figueroa Mountain Brew – 5-10 p.m. Every other Friday at the Buellton and Los Olivos Figueroa Mountain Brewery locations. For more information visit www.figmtnbrew.com.

Karaoke – Eleven Wine Lounge, 3640 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Free. Call 691-9134.

Every Saturday

Guided Nature Walk – 10-11:30 a.m.; Junior Rangers – 12:30-1:30 p.m. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. All Ages. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

Cachuma Lake Nature Walk – 10-11:30 a.m. Call 688-4515 or visit www.sbparks.org.

