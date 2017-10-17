News Ticker

Oct. 17 – Nov. 6 Events Calendar

October B Events Calendar

October 17, 2017

17

Solvang Scarecrow Fest – Now through Oct. 31. Tour town to see a variety of scarecrows on display. Visit www.solvangusa.com.

Solvang Chamber Business Expo – 5-8 p.m. More than 35 exhibitor booths and a 1-hour presentation on how to get your business found in Google Search and Maps. $10. Visit www.solvangcc.com.

18

Community Dinner – 5:30-6:30 p.m. Buellton Senior Center, 164 W. Hwy-246, Buellton. Free. Call 688-4571.

50 Home Challenge Kick Off Party – 5:30-7:30 p.m. City Hall, 1644 Oak St., Solvang. Meet neighbors and community leaders who are upgrading the efficiency of homes with emPower. Tacos provided by California Tacos. Free.

19

Empty Bowls Fundraiser – Oct. 19 and 20. Wine and Dine at various restaurants and wineries. A portion of the proceeds will go to the organization “People Helping People.” Read more at www.syvphp.org/events/empty-bowls.

20

“Dairy vs. Plant Milks” Seminar – 12-1 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Rd., Solvang. Free. For information, call 694-2351.

Boo at the Zoo – Oct. 20 through 22. Hours vary. Santa Barbara Zoo, 500 Ninos Dr., Santa Barbara. The Zoo transforms for three nights of safe, traffic-free trick or treating, train rides, Creepy Crawly encounters, storytelling, games, and more. $17/adult and $11/child non zoo members; $15/adult and $10/child zoo members. Visit www.sbzoo.org.

Harvest Festival and Silent Auction – 4:30-8 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Preschool, 1825 Alamo Pintado Rd., Solvang. Dinner, games, prizes, bounce house and petty zoo. Call 688-4440.

21

Veterans Stand Down – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S Thornburg St, Santa Maria. Event offers resources to veterans including food, clothing, employment services and more. Visit www.sbcountystanddown.org.

Los Olivos Day in the Country – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Family Fun Run, parade, vendors and tractor show. Free. Food and goods available for purchase. www.losolivosca.com.

A Day in the Country – 1-4 p.m. Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave, Los Olivos. Artist demonstrations and light refreshments available. Call 688-7517.

27

“Sugar Blues” Seminar – 12-1 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Rd., Solvang. Free. For information, call 694-2351.

28

Music Boosters Fundraiser – 4 p.m. Mendenhall’s Museum, 24 Zaca St., Buellton. Vintage automobile memorabilia, music by the SYVUHS Music Department, food and silent auction. $25 or $15/students. Tickets at  www.syvmusicboosters.com/store.

Military Canon Ball – 5-10:30 p.m. Solvang Veterans Building, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. $62/electronic ticket or $60/cash or check. Visit www.syvalleyarts.org.

Halloween Party – 5:30-7:45 p.m. Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Rd., Solvang. All ages welcome. Pizza buffet dinner, dessert, free carnival games, bounce houses, crafts, treat bags and a magic show. $5/person or $20/family plus canned/dried/cereal food donation for those in need.

29

River Grill at the Alisal 25th Anniversary – 5-7 p.m. River Grill, 150 Alisal Rd., Solvang. Meals by the new Chef Anthony Endy and music provided. $25. Call 688-7784.

30

“The Curse of Skull Mountain” Haunted House – Oct. 30 and 31. 6-9:30 p.m. Kid-friendlier version 6-6:30 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 420 2nd St. Solvang. $11/Adults, $9/13 years and younger.

31

Santa Ynez Halloween Street Fair – 5-8 p.m. Downtown Santa Ynez. Games, bounce houses, live music and costume contest.

3

“War” Performance – 8 p.m. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 E. Hwy-246, Santa Ynez. Ages 21 and up. Tickets start at $54.00. Visit www.chumashcasino.com.

4

Holiday Bazaar Arts and Crafts Fair – 10 a.m. -3 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. Free.

“Different Strings” Performance – 7 p.m. Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.naughtyoak.com.

Every Day

Cachuma Lake Recreation – Wildlife cruises and boat rentals, fishing, nature walks and Nature Center. Visit www.countyofsb.org/parks.

Zaca Creek Golf Course – Perfect little 9-hole course, daily from sunrise to sunset. No tee times. Call 691-9272.

Every Sunday

Bethania Lutheran Church Services 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.– 603 Atterdag Rd., Solvang. A time of worship and prayer in an inclusive and progressive community. Call 688-7927.

Every Monday

Weight Room – 6-8 a.m. and 1:30-8 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. $3. Call 688-1086.

Senior T’ai Chi – 9:15 a.m.; Arthritis Class – 10:15 a.m.; Creative Coloring – 1 p.m. every other week; Senior Issues – 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Mondays at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting – 9 a.m.; Computer class 9:30 a.m.; Bridge and Poker – 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Preschool Storytime – 10:30 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Preschool Storytime – 11 a.m. Buellton Library, 140 CA-246, Buellton. Call 688-3115.

Country 2 Step Dance Lessons – 6:30 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Visit www.mavericksaloon.com.

Every Wednesday

Yoga – 9:15 a.m.; Bingo – 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Wiggly Storytime – 10:30 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Knit and Crochet – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Solvang Farmers Market – 2:30-6:30 p.m. Between Mission Dr. and Copenhagen Dr., Solvang.

Reading with Dogs – 4 p.m. Reluctant readers can read practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog. Buellton Library, 140 CA-246, Buellton. Free. Sign up required 30 minutes prior to event. Call 688-3115.

Trivia Night – 7-9 p.m. Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.naughtyoak.com.

Every Thursday

Chair Exercises – 10 a.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Arthritis Class – 10:15 a.m.; Poker – 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Brain Injury Survivors of Santa Ynez Valley – 12-2 p.m. Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Rd., Solvang. Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center is offering a support group for care givers and brain injury survivors. Visit www.jodihouse.org.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Reluctant readers can read practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog.  Call 688-4214.

Line Dance Lessons – 6:30 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Visit www.mavericksaloon.org.

Every Friday

Pilates – 10:00 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Live music – 5 to 7 p.m. at Carr Vineyards and Winery, 3563 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. Ages 21 and up. For more information visit www.carrwinery.com.

Firkin Friday at Figueroa Mountain Brew – 5-10 p.m. Every other Friday at the Buellton and Los Olivos Figueroa Mountain Brewery locations. For more information visit www.figmtnbrew.com.

Every Saturday

Guided Nature Walk – 10-11:30 a.m.; Junior Rangers – 12:30-1:30 p.m. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. All Ages. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

Cachuma Lake Nature Walk – 10-11:30 a.m. Call 688-4515 or visit www.sbparks.org.

Every Week

Crafting – Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 12-5:30 p.m. Buellton Library, 140 W Hwy 246, Buellton.

Summerset Farm – 9 a.m. Daily. Summerset Farm, 3450 Baseline Ave., Santa Ynez. Pumpkins available. Call 245-0989.

Coming Up

Log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see a schedule of programs and events offered by the two cities’ parks and recreations departments, from adult sports to youth sports, teen dances, field trips and excursions, and more.

 

