Olde Fashioned Christmas kicks off the holiday season in Los Olivos

Staff Report

The popular Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 2, provides a festive start to the holiday season with small-town charm.

Now in its 37th year, the event features activities ranging from Santa visits and seasonal crafts to train rides and live Christmas music.

The Gingerbread Wonderland at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley continues this year with its display of fanciful gingerbread houses, visits with Santa Claus, children’s craft activities and refreshments.

In addition to Christmas Train Express rides for kids, live holiday music and luminaries throughout town, there will be an abundance of holiday shopping opportunities available as retailers, tasting rooms and restaurants will stay open later in the evening.

The traditional Christmas tree lighting will once again take place at the community flagpole, and an array of food and beverages will be offered throughout town.

Launched in 1978, Olde Fashioned Christmas was created as a free-of-charge event to provide families and people of all ages with a fun-filled day of holiday cheer.

The program of events includes:

Artisan Holiday Boutique, Grange Hall, 1-8 p.m.

Gingerbread Wonderland, St. Mark’s, 4-8 p.m.

Santa visits, St. Mark’s, 4-p.m. on

Carolers and live Christmas music, downtown and park, 4-8 p.m.

Lighting of Christmas tree, downtown, 6 p.m.

‘Christmas Train Express’ rides, downtown, 4-8 p.m.

Holiday treats and food vendors, St. Mark’s and downtown, 4-8 p.m.

‘Toys for Tots’ drop-off locations, St. Mark’s, all day

For more detailed program information visit www.losolivosca.com.