Orientation for Vietnam tour set Aug. 10

Staff Report

Taste of Vietnam, a 15-day guided tour from Feb. 22 – March 8, 2018, is the next grand adventure proposed by Linda Johansen and Collette Travel.

Johansen leads the tours and donates her commissions to the Atterdag Village of Solvang, the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, and other local nonprofit organizations.

The tour price includes bus transfers from Solvang, all flights, most tours and 27 meals. Four post-tour extensions are available at the beach area of Phu Quoc or Bangkok, Thailand.

An orientation and video presentation is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Bethania Lutheran Church Parish Hall. Call 686-1644 to reserve a space.

Other tours planned include Iceland, the Land of Fire and Ice from May 20 – 28; Magical Rhine and Moselle river boat cruise Sept. 5 – 14; and South Africa, Victoria Falls and Botswana, Oct. 10 – 23.