Painter bringing ‘Spontaneous Chaos’ to C Gallery

Staff Report

“Spontaneous Chaos,” the summer exhibit at the C Gallery in Los Alamos, will showcase the paintings of Lisa Gizara from July 15 though Sept. 13.

The public is invited to the exhibit’s opening from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15, when the artist will be available for discussion and questions.

Gizara, a Santa Monica-based fine arts photographer and painter, will show pieces from her Ocean Park series and her newest Symphony Series, all contemporary abstraction.

She has shown her photos in East Coast museums and her paintings on television and in films. Her work has been seen on television series including “Mad Med,” “Castle,” “CSI Las Vegas,” “Modern Family” and “The News Room.”

Her photography is now on display in a solo exhibit, “Beyond the Spectrum,” at the SFO Museum in Terminal 3 at the San Francisco Airport.

Gizara has also exhibited in New York City, Paris and Miami.

The C Gallery exhibit includes large works in black and white, representing “my heart’s desire in art,” said C Gallery Director Connie Rohde.

“The energetic and liberated paintings harken abstract expressionism. There is a simultaneous calming and excitement in the non-verbal exchange,” Rohde added.

Gizara will be showing with metal work by sculptor and regular exhibitor Albert McCurdy.

McCurdy continues to win awards for his sculptures in wood and other mediums.

For more information, contact Rohde at 805-344-3807 or connie@thecgallery.com. Visit the gallery online www.thecgallery.com.