Pair of Small Fires On Foxen Canyon Road Friday Night

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor and Raiza Giorgi, SYV Star Publisher

Two small grass fires were burning on Foxen Canyon Road Friday night, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments were dispatched to the 7000 block of Foxen Canyon Road just before 9 p.m.

The property is owned by the Wickenden Kraus family and they confirmed the fires were all but out with firefighters checking for hotspots.

“The fire on 166 is coming up the back side of Tepusquet peak right now so the sky is glowing and we see flames in the distance,” said Janet Wickenden Kraus.

One fire was described initially as being one-quarter acre with flames spreading at a slow rate, according to emergency dispatch reports.

A second fire occurred a short distance away with some crews diverted there.

One fire was contained at approximately 9:10 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.

Firefighters requested to have an investigator respond to the scene.

The fires occurred several miles from the 3,400-acre Alamo Fire that sparked Thursday afternoon and grew dramatically Friday afternoon.

