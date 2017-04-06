Paving project resumes on Hwy 154 next week

Caltrans will resume a paving project on 17 miles of State Route 154 in various location from west of Edison Street to the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge following a winter suspension. Motorists may encounter one-way reversing traffic control on State Route 154 each week as follows, weather permitting, beginning Monday, April 10.

Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for paving.

through from for paving. Monday night through Friday morning during the overnight hours from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for guard rail work. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

The contractor for the $11 million project on State Route 154 is CalPortland of Santa Maria, CA. It is scheduled to be complete this summer.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm