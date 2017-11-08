PCPA to stage new ‘Freaky Friday’ musical

Staff Report

Launching PCPA’s 54th season on Nov. 9, and playing through Dec. 23 in the Marian Theatre, is the new Disney musical “Freaky Friday.”

In this hilarious modern-day fairytale based on two Disney hit movies, a mother and daughter really see what it is to be a family and experience each other’s lives first-hand, if only for a day. When the overworked mother and her contrary teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again before mom’s big wedding day.

The cast includes PCPA Resident Artists Karin Hendricks, George Walker, Andrew Philpot, Amani Dorn, Kitty Balay, Peter S. Hadres, and Leo Cortez. Acting intern Molly Kate Dobbs plays the daughter, Ellie.

“Freaky Friday” is directed by Erik Stein. Choreographer is Katie Fuchs-Wackowski, music director is Paul Marszalkowski, scenic designer is Jason Bolen, costume designer is Arnold Bueso, light designer is Jennifer ‘Z’ Zornow, sound designer is Elisabeth Weidner, sound engineer is Andrew Mark Wilhelm, and stage manager is Zoia N. Wiseman.

Stein, the director, said he really loves the idea of finding out what it’s like to walk a mile in somebody else’s shoes.

“I think that concept is really important right now. We tend to live in our own personal bubbles surrounded by people who are like minded. And to step out of our bubble and see the world through somebody else’s eyes, hopefully, will open up the conversation and maybe we can start to find more common ground,” Stein said.

For more information on the play, go to www.pcpa.org/FreakyFriday.html.

PCPA also has a Facebook page at Facebook.com/pacificconservatorytheatre.