People To Know

Dennis Bales

Dr. Dennis Bales is known for his optometry business, Santa Ynez Valley Vision Source in Solvang, where he has proudly provided vision-care services and products since 1990, but he also volunteers with Solvang Rotary Club and other organizations and supports many local events.

Here’s a little information about him that you might not know.

Family – My father’s maternal grandparents went to Orcutt in the 1860s and they are buried in Ballard Cemetery. My father was born in Los Alamos and lived in Los Olivos until moving to Oklahoma at age 5. When my parents moved to California, they went to where my mother’s family moved to, in Brawley in the Imperial Valley, instead of the Santa Ynez Valley. I went through high school in Brawley and left one week after graduation to U.C. Berkeley.

Favorite movie – “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”

Favorite book or author – “The Source,” James Michener

Favorite music or musician – 1960s-era music like The Beatles and Rolling Stones

Hobbies – I love traveling and hiking.

Your bio in one sentence – Life has been good to me so far.

In five years I hope to be – Still having fun.

Pet Peeves – Bad Drivers.

Road to the Santa Ynez Valley – Went to U.C. Berkeley, then to Santa Barbara, and brought my office to the valley in 1988.

Favorite local place – The trails off Figueroa Mountain Road, Green Gate and Grass Mountain.