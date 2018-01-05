PG&E offering more than 200 college scholarships

Staff Report

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) has opened this year’s scholarship application process for college-bound high school students as well as current college and continuing students living in northern and central California.

More than 200 awards totaling nearly $700,000 are being made available through PG&E Scholarships, which includes the Better Together STEM Scholarship and employee resource group (ERG) scholarship programs.

PG&E Scholarships information, including criteria and applications, is available at www.pge.com. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 5.

Better Together STEM Scholarship recipients will receive a one-time scholarship of $10,000 to assist in their pursuit of higher education in engineering, computer science, cybersecurity or environmental sciences. ERG scholarship beneficiaries will receive awards from $1,000 to $10,000 for exemplary scholastic achievement and community leadership.

Since 2012, PG&E’s Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has given nearly $3.6 million to accomplished students based on a combined demonstration of community leadership, personal triumph, financial need and academic achievement.

Since 1989, PG&E’s 10 ERGs have awarded more than $4.5 million in scholarships to thousands of recipients. The funds are raised through employee donations, fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company’s employee giving program.