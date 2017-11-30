Public invited to St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Women’s Guild Annual Christmas Luncheon

Staff Report

The Women’s Guild of St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites women (ages 12+ years) to attend the annual Christmas luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, starting at 11:30 a.m. in the church’s beautifully decorated Stacy Hall. This luncheon, a Santa Ynez Valley favorite for more than 40 years, opens with a reception featuring sparkling wine, beverages and appetizers during an opportunity to shop in the “boutique” featuring gift baskets, wreaths, holiday garden items, Christmas decorations, arts & crafts, baked goods, jams, jellies & marmalade. At 12:30 p.m., a sit-down luncheon created by New West Catering will be served by gentlemen of the parish.

According to Sue Doherty, 2017 Women’s Guild Christmas Luncheon Chair, “We welcome all women, young and young-at-heart, to join us in celebration of the Christmas season at our festive event. In addition to the reception, boutique, delicious meal and caroling; we also will have a raffle featuring items donated by local merchants.”

Throughout the event, live entertainment will be provided by members of St. Mark’s choir directed by Marnie Olmstead and accompanied by pianist Beverly Staples. There will also be a Christmas Carol sing along for everyone in attendance.

The price of the luncheon is a donation of $40 per person, with all proceeds staying in the community to support St. Mark’s Preschool and programs for local families. The event traditionally sells out, so reserving early is recommended. Reservations are required; visit https://www.smitv.org/womens-guild-christmas-luncheon.html

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue at the corner of Alamo Pintado Avenue in downtown Los Olivos. For more information, call805-688-4454 or visit www.SMITV.org.