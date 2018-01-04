Queen Nation to rock casino

Staff Report

Queen Nation, a tribute band that pays homage to the iconic British rock band, will re-create the Queen concert experience at the Chumash Casino’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12.

Queen’s lead singer, Freddie Mercury, took showmanship to a higher level in the 1970s as Queen helped lay the foundation for arena rock. The band embarked on its final tour with Mercury in 1986, and the front man died in 1991.

Members of Queen Nation, formed in 2004, are Gregory Finsley as Freddie Mercury on vocals and piano, Mike McManus as Brian May on guitar, Pete Burke as Roger Taylor on drums, and Parker Combs as John Deacon on bass.

Queen Nation concerts take a retrospective journey through such Queen songs as “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are The Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Under Pressure” and more.

Tickets for the show are $15, available at the casino or at www.chumashcasino.com.