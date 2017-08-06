Rabobank donates $289,000 to local charities

Staff Report

Rabobank N.A. has announced that it contributed $289,754 to 132 local charities in 2016, the majority of which were nonprofits and community enrichment programs.

The funds supported a range of causes, from healthcare and food access to education and youth programs, a spokeswoman noted.

Among the organizations receiving grants and/or sponsorships were the William Sansum Diabetes Center, Guadalupe Kids Come First, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“Our commitment to community involvement allows us to connect with the people we serve,” said Jason Tupper, branch manager for the bank’s State Street location in Santa Barbara.

“Thanks to the many Santa Barbara County-based nonprofits who have partnered with us, we’ve been able to support the causes that matter most to our customers, employees and neighbors,” Tupper said.

Statewide, Rabobank team members volunteered 8,566 hours with 50 nonprofits and schools last year, and the bank gave nearly $3 million to support its communities throughout California.

Rabobank has 14 branch locations throughout Santa Barbara County. For more information, visit www.rabobankamerica.com.