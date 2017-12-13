Rabobank helping collect Toys for Tots

Staff Report

Rabobank is teaming up again with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program to help children in need receive gifts this holiday season.

Through mid-December, community members can donate new, unwrapped toys at Rabobank’s 14 branches across Santa Barbara County, including the ones at 3600 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez, 1571 Mission Drive in Solvang, and 61 W. Highway 246 in Buellton.

The toys will be distributed locally by Toys for Tots volunteers.

Parents and legal guardians who want to request a toy can visit Toys for Tots’ Request a Toy web page https://santa-maria-ca.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx and then clicking the “Request a Toy” tab.