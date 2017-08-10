Staff Report

Santa Barbara County is going to the cats August 12-13. Santa Barbara County Animal Services is joining forces with ASAP, CAPA, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, and the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society to offer county-wide FREE cat adoptions.

This year’s theme is, “The Real Housecats of Santa Barbara County.” There will be no hissy fits or flying fur. There will be plenty of purrs and a cattitude for everyone. Agents will be standing by to help adopters find the purrfect housecat for their family. All housecats 6 months and older can be swooped up for FREE. The younger models are also available for a two fur the price of one adoption fee. Launched by ASAP in 2010, over 500 cats have found new homes during the annual cat sale.

This special adoption price is available for just one weekend a year. This is your chance to adopt an adult cat (6 months and older) for absolutely FREE, except for a lifetime commitment to provide love and care to a healthy, adoptable shelter cat. Approved adoption applications are required and support is provided to ensure a smooth transition for your new housecat.

These free Housecats are available for a limited time only. The Santa Maria Animal Center, La PAWS Adoption Center, and ASAP will be open Saturday August 12 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ASAP will also be open on Sunday, August 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information or to adopt, visit any of the five participating locations: