Realtors honor firefighters with 2 dinners

Staff Report

Firefighters and other first responders battling the devastating wildfires in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties got a well-deserved break when they were treated to dinners by the “Easter Team” of real estate agents with the Santa Barbara office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

Easter Team hosted 21 firefighters from the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District on Dec. 17 at Harry’s Plaza Café in Santa Barbara. The dinner was arranged by lending partner Diana MacFarlane, whose son is among the firefighters.

Two nights later, the team treated five members of the Monterey Fire Department to dinner at Joe’s Café, also in Santa Barbara.

“Both evenings were filled with great conversations and great respect,” team leader Gloria Easter said. “We are all so much in awe of how these firefighters and first responders protected Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. They arrived in uniform, and when they walked into Harry’s, everyone in the restaurant gave them a standing ovation. The same thing happened when they left.

“They got a similar reception at Joe’s. People came up and wanted to buy them dessert, and approached them very courteously during dinner to just thank them for their service. It was very heartwarming.”

After the meal at Joe’s, Gloria said, her team was treated to a three-block ride aboard the Monterey fire truck.