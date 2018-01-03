Restaurant Week to be celebrated Jan. 21 – 27

Staff Report

For seven delicious days this month, diners can enjoy a three-course meal for just $20.18 at local restaurants of many styles, as the eighth annual Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 21-27.

Participants include upscale, farm-to-table, Danish, and country-style restaurants. More than two dozen restaurants are participating, and a full list will be announced on the Star’s website and in the second issue this month, published on Jan. 16.

“Restaurant Week is the Santa Ynez Valley’s once-a-year homage to all things food and wine, and it is the perfect reason to visit our six wonderfully diverse and unique communities,” said Shelby Sim, executive director of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley.

The valley is known for its exceptional wine region and chefs that pair those wines with outstanding fresh produce and meats.

“Eating great food is just one of the many reasons to visit, and visitors can also explore the wineries, shops, back roads and charming communities that make up this casual yet sophisticated wine region,” Sim added.

As an added feature, a number of Santa Ynez Valley wineries will be offering wine and cheese pairings, again for $20.18, and many hotels will offer special lodging deals.

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week menus do not include tax, tip or beverages, and reservations are strongly encouraged. For the latest updates on the event, including menus and dining hours, visit dinesyv.com.

For more information about tourism offerings in the Santa Ynez Valley, including a complete listing of restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms and events, go to VisitSYV.com.