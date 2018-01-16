Restaurant Week offers 3 courses for $20.18

Staff Report

The Santa Ynez Valley is known for its exceptional wine — and for skilled chefs who pair those wines with outstanding fresh produce and meats.

So the folks at Visit Santa Ynez Valley created Restaurant Week, an opportunity for people to get a discounted three-course meal while enjoying libations, which has become one of the most popular events each year. This year, the special week is Jan. 21-17.

“We already have about 500 people interested in our Restaurant Week event and are excited to have everyone try our special menu,” said Dave Moser of Bottlest at Terravant.

Bottlest, for example, will be offering a first course of winter greens with sweet apple dressing, aged goat cheese and sourdough shavings; second course of stuffed quail with butternut squash puree, pickled pepper and black garlic vinaigrette; and a third course of chocolate ice cream.

Restaurant Week is part of California Restaurant Month, designated by the California Travel and Tourism Commission. More than 20 destinations across California are hosting events this month.

“I think the community looks forward to trying new restaurants and menu items they may not normally try because this gives them a reason to get out and enjoy a three-course meal for $20.18 — such a deal,” said Kathy Vreeland, executive director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

The Landsby in Solvang is offering discounts for both its hotel rooms and its Mad and Vin restaurant. Hotel rooms are available at a 15 percent discount off the lowest seasonal rate. The restaurant menu will be a starter of spicy popcorn shrimp, a farmer’s salad or market soup; entree of herb crusted salmon, braised pork or fresh pasta; and a dessert choice of fruit crumble or chocolate pot de creme.

“VisitSYV created Restaurant Week to bring visitors to the valley during a traditionally slow period; it’s now become one of the most anticipated events of the year. Many locals across Santa Barbara County come out to revisit and discover what’s new, while folks from across the state have it in their calendars to visit the Santa Ynez Valley during this very exciting gastronomical week,” said Shelby Sim, president and CEO of VisitSYV.

The $20.18 Restaurant Week prices do not include tax, tip or beverages; reservations are strongly encouraged.

For on the event, including menus and dining hours, visit dinesyv.com.

For a complete listing of restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms and events, go to VisitSYV.com.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

Ballard

The Ballard Inn & Gathering Table, 2436 Baseline Ave, 800-6382466 www.ballardinn.com

Buellton

Bottlest Winery, Bar & Bistro, 35 Industrial Way, 805-686-4742 – http://www.terravant.com/

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., 45 Industrial Way, 805-694-2252 www.figmtnbrew.com

Firestone Walker Brewing Co., 620 McMurray Road, 805-697-4777, www.firestonebeer.com/visit/buellton-taproom-restaurant.php

Hitching Post II, 406 E Hwy 246, 805-688-0676, www.hitchingpost2.com

Industrial Eats, 181 Industrial Way, 805-688-8807, www.industrialeats.com/

Los Alamos

Bob’s Well Bread Bakery, 550 Bell St., 805-344-3000, www.bobswellbread.com

Plenty on Bell, 508 Bell St, Los Alamos, 805-344-3020, www.plentyonbell.com

Valle Fresh, 380 Bell St., 805-865-2282, www.vallefresh.com/

Los Olivos

The Bear & Star, 2860 Grand Ave., 805-6861359, www.thebearandstar.com

Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, 2879 Grand Ave., 805-688-7265, www.winemerchantcafe.com

Santa Ynez

The Lucky Hen Larder, 1095 Meadowvale Road, 805-691-9448, www.theluckyhenlarder.com

S.Y. Kitchen, 1110 Faraday St., 805-691-9794, www.sykitchen.com

The Vineyard House, 3631 Sagunto St., 805-688-2886, www.thevineyardhouse.com

Trattoria Grappolo, 3687 Sagunto St., 805-688-6899, www.trattoriagrappolo.com

Solvang

Cecco Ristorante, 475 1st St., 805-688-8880, www.ceccoristorante.com/

First & Oak, 409 1st St., 805-688-1703, www.firstandoak.com/

Fresco Valley Café, 442 Atterdag Road, 805-688-8857, www.frescovalleycafe.com

Leonardo’s Ristorante, 632 Alamo Pintado Road, 805-686-0846, www.leonardoscucine.com

Mad & Vin at The Landsby, 1576 Mission Drive, 805-688-3121, www.thelandsby.com/dine/mad-vin-at-the-landsby.htm

Petros Kafe, 487 Atterdag Road, 805-686-5455

Root 246, 420 Alisal Road, 805-686-8681, www.root-246.com

Santa Ynez Café, 606 Alamo Pintado Road, No. 1, 805-688-3543, www.santaynezcafe.com

Solvang Brewing Co., 1547 Mission Drive, 805-688-2337, www.solvangbrewing.com

Succulent Café Wine Charcuterie, 1555 Mission Drive, 805-691-9444, www.succulentcafe.com

The Ridge, 1618 Copenhagen Drive, 805-325-9820

WINERIES

Alma Rosa Winery, 181-C Industrial Way, Buellton, 805-691-9395, www.almarosawinery.com

Brander Vineyard, 2401 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez, 805-688-2455, www.brander.com/

Helix, 140 Industrial Way, Buellton, 805-691-9354

Kalyra Winery, 343 N. Refugio Road., Santa Ynez, 805-693-8864, www.kalyrawinery.com/

Loring Wine Company, 420 E. Highway 246, Buellton, 805-691-1300, www.loringwinecompany.com

Nagy Wines, 145 S. Gray St., No. 103, Orcutt, 805-286-7228, www.nagywines.com

Pence Ranch & Winery, 1909 Highway 246, Buellton, 805-735-7000

Standing Sun Wines, 92 Second St., Buellton, 805-691-9413, www.standingsunwines.com

Wandering Dog Wine Bar, 1539 Mission Drive, Solvang, 805-686-9126, www.wanderingdogwinebar.com

LODGING

ForFriends Inn, 1121 Edison St., Santa Ynez, 805-693-0303, www.forfriendsinn.com

King Frederik Inn, 1617 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang, 805-688-5515, www.kingfrederikinn.com

Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn, 51 E. Highway 246, Buellton, 800-732-7687, www.peasoupandersens.com

The Ballard Inn & Gathering Table, 2436 Baseline Ave, 800-638-2466, www.ballardinn.com

The Landsby, 1576 Mission Drive, 805-688-3121, www.thelandsby.com