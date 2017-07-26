Rockers Hollis Brown to perform at Standing Sun Live

Staff Report

Hollis Brown will play rock ’n’ roll at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Standing Sun Live in Buellton.

Named after Bob Dylan’s “The Ballad of Hollis Brown,” the band was formed by Queens natives and songwriters Mike Montali (lead vocals and guitar) and Jonathan Bonilla (lead guitar). They soon recruited Andrew Zehnal (drums) from Cleveland, Adam Bock (keyboard/vocals) from St. Louis, and Brian Courage (bass) from Long Island.

The band’s current single, “Run Right To You,” was released on vinyl in October 2016 on Velvet Elk/One Little Indian records. Their song “Steady Ground” is a featured exclusive on Amazon’s playlist, Amazon Acoustics.

Their vinyl EP “Cluster of Pearls” (Alive Naturalsound Records) was chosen as one of the 300 releases throughout the world for Record Store Day 2016.

The edgy, roots-rock indie band wrapped up a tour of more than 40 amphitheater shows across America supporting Counting Crows and Citizen Cope in 2015, followed by a month-long headline tour in the UK and Europe.

Last summer and fall, the band embarked on a headlining tour across the U.S. and Europe, including performances at Firefly Music Festival, WFPK “Live Lunch,” Audiotree, and Studio 10 Live.

For tickets or more information, log onto www.standingsunwines.com.