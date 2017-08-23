Ronald Schram named Allan Hancock College’s Interim Police Chief

Staff Report

Ronald Schram, a veteran law enforcement officer with nearly 40 years of experience, has been named the interim police chief of the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District. The Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees approved the appointment.

Schram served as a deputy sheriff and sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department from 1978 through 2009. He supervised more than 30 deputies daily while serving as a detective bureau sergeant. Schram also served as a sergeant assigned to the Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Schram worked as a sergeant and interim chief of police for the Cuesta College Police Department from February 2009 to February 2014. He supervised four campus police officers and a civilian staff of more than 20 on two campuses. Schram served as the interim chief of police for 21 months and managed a budget of more than $1 million.

From December 2015 through July 2017, Schram served as a law enforcement consultant for the Santa Maria Police Department. He wrote best practices for policies and procedures and investigated cases of missing persons.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Allan Hancock College Police Department,” said Schram. “I believe my experience working with the sheriff’s office, Cuesta College and most recently with the Santa Maria Police Department will prove invaluable and help ensure the students, faculty, staff and community will remain as safe as possible.”

Schram will serve as interim police chief through the end of the year, or earlier per district need. He replaces Paul Grohowski, whose last day as police chief was July 31.