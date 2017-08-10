Saddle up for the R.H. Tesene free family day at the SM Discovery Museum

Staff Report

Central Coast children and families can mosey on down to the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum on Sunday, Aug. 27 for a free “Day at the Ranch” in honor of museum founder R.H. Tesene. The event, which runs from 12 to 4 p.m., will feature cattle roping, brand making, and other ranching-themed activities.

“R.H. Tesene Day is a fun, unique way for kids to have a hands-on ranching experience,” Program Director Amy Blasco said. “This annual event is always a pleasure to host because not only do we get to provide a free day to the community, but we also get to pay homage to the wonderful history of our valley and our museum.”

Volunteer Chuck Glines will teach kids how to rope cattle, and there will be a special visit from miniature horse Little Bear of Los Flores Ranch Park. Other activities include learning how to make a custom brand, ranching-themed crafts and games, and barbeque and kettle corn for sale by G. Brothers Smokehouse.

This free community day is in honor of R.H. Tesene, a well-known real estate investor and entrepreneur in the Santa Maria Valley. Mr. Tesene’s generous donation allowed us to move into the much larger space on McClelland Street 13 years ago, and his BBQ Hall of Fame is a popular fixture in the museum. The event is made possible by the Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary.

Located at 705 S. McClelland St., the Discovery Museum is fun for all ages, with 13,000 square feet of “please touch” exhibits, weekly programs and special events that explore ourselves, our valley, our world and beyond. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Discover the power of play at the only children’s museum in Santa Barbara County.

For more information about membership, programs, and events, visit smvdiscoverymuseum.org or call 928-8414.