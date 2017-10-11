Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History hosts Naturally Wild Weekend

Staff Report

Science, nature, space, bugs, mammals, art…there’s something for everyone at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Naturally Wild Weekend.

The Museum has a special lineup of activities planned for this Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15, and is offering special pricing for guests, including half-priced admission on Saturday and free admission on Sunday.

Some Museum fan favorites are scheduled for Saturday, including Bug Boot Camp, a special Science on Site event celebrating National Fossil Day, and Eyes in the Sky, where guests can get an up-close look at owls, hawks and other local birds of prey. The monthly Star Party is also scheduled for Saturday night from dusk to 10 p.m..

One of the highlights of the weekend will be the grand opening of the highly-anticipated Wild Things exhibit in the Museum’s Maximus Gallery, which will feature artwork from John James Audubon, the artist and naturalist famous for his work on the birds of America. The gallery will feature nearly 30 hand-colored lithographs of Audubon’s work on North American mammals, which were printed and published between 1845 and 1848.

“Our staff is looking forward to a weekend of naturally wild activities and family fun,” said Museum President & CEO Luke Swetland. “There will be engaging, interactive exhibits and unique things to do from open to close, and the opening of the Wild Things gallery only adds to the excitement. We’re expecting our campus to be filled with both kids and adults who are eager to explore.”

Listed below is the full lineup of activities for the Naturally Wild Weekend:

Saturday 10/14

Activities free with paid Museum admission

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Bug Boot Camp

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Science on Site: Fossils of Mammoth Importance

11 a.m. – Twinkle, Twinkle Planetarium Show

Noon – Secrets of the Cardboard Rocket Planetarium Show

12:15 – 3:15 p.m. – Naturalist Field Station

1 p.m. – Kids’ Space Adventure Planetarium Show

2 p.m. – What’s Up Planetarium Show

2 – 4 p.m. – Eyes in the Sky

3 p.m. – Your Cosmic Quest Planetarium Show

Dusk – 10 p.m. – Star Party

Sunday 10/15

Nature Family Day – FREE

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Bug Boot Camp

11 am – Twinkle, Twinkle Planetarium Show

Noon – Secrets of the Cardboard Rocket Planetarium Show

12:15 – 3:15 p.m. – Naturalist Field Station

1 p.m. – Kids’ Space Adventure Planetarium Show

2 p.m. – What’s Up Planetarium Show

2 – 4 p.m. – Eyes in the Sky

3 p.m. – Your Cosmic Quest Planetarium Show

To learn more, please visit www.sbnature.org or call (805) 682-4711.