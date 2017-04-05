Santa Maria Fairpark searching for Kid Reporter to represent its two biggest events

Staff Report

The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival and the Santa Barbara County Fair are all about incredible eats, rip-roaring rides, and fantastic fun—so who better to represent the events to the community than a kid? The Santa Maria Fairpark is looking for outgoing, enthusiastic kids aged 12 and younger to be their next Kid Reporter.

The Kid Reporter will get a sneak peek at the rides, the food, and the fun before anyone else. He or she will use that experience to star in our social media videos and report to the community about what’s in store at this year’s events. The Kid Reporter will also get an unlimited ride wristband, and a family four-pack of admission tickets to the events he or she represent.

Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said he’s looking forward to seeing the talent the community holds, and the creative ways prospective Kid Reporters express their enthusiasm for the events.

“The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival and the Santa Barbara County Fair are all about youth in the community—from the livestock events to the rides and entertainment, so having a young person represent the events just fits,” he said.

Submit entry videos or video links to PR@santamariafairpark.com by April 21.

Visit http://www.santamariafairpark.com/p/getinvolved/394 for full details on how to enter.

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 12-16. For more information, visitwww.santamariafairpark.com or Like us on Facebook.

The Santa Maria Fairpark serves as the hub for major events and community activities on California’s Central Coast. The state-owned facility hosts the annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, which attracts more than 70,000 people and is home to its headlining event the Santa Barbara County Fair, which is attended by more than 140,000 people.