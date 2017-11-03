Santa Ynez Valley High School Principal Arrested on DUI Charges

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor

The principal of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School was arrested last month on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Mark Swanitz, 50, was taken into custody at 5:08 p.m. Oct. 21 after being involved in a traffic collision, CHP Officer Joel Asmussen told Noozhawk.

Swanitz was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content above .08 percent.

Swanitz declined to comment, saying it was a personal matter.

As of Friday, criminal charges had not been filed against Swanitz in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Deputy District Attorney Steven Li said a filing decision is anticipated to be made within the next two weeks.

The citation issued to Swanitz included a court date of Nov. 20, the day a filing decision is due.

It’s not uncommon for a delay between the arrest and when charges are filed, since it provides more time for investigation.

Swanitz has been principal at the Santa Ynez Valley high school since 2010 and graduated from the school with the class of 1985.

“Mr. Swanitz is an employee in very good standing and is highly regarded by the staff,” Superintendent Scott Cory said. “This incident has no connection to his employment in any way.

“He is alleged to have made a bad mistake and is now paying the price for it,” Cory added. “No one should drink and drive.”

Swanitz has not been placed on administrative leave.

Before leading Santa Ynez high school, Swanitz spent four years as principal of Dos Pueblos High School in Santa Barbara.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com.