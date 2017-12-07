Some Santa Ynez Valley school district closures due to air quality

Staff Report
Due to the Thomas Fire and the unhealthy air quality issued by Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the following schools in the Santa Ynez Valley will be closed Friday, Dec. 8:
College School District
Santa Ynez Charter School
Vista Del Mar Union
Those that are open so far are:
Bethania Preschool
Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Preschool
Family School
Christian Academy
Ballard Elementary
Solvang Elementary School
Oak Valley Elementary/Jonata School
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School
Unknown at this time is Zaca Preschool, Christian Academy, Los Olivos Elementary and Midland School.
The Thomas Fire is spreading as it closes in on four nights of flames for residents in Ventura County and now threatening Carpinteria in Santa Barbara County. At a press conference Thursday evening at Ventura County Fairgrounds, the acreage has increased to 115,000 and has destroyed 427 structures within Ventura, damaged an additional 85 structures; and destroyed another 12 structures in the unincorporated areas.