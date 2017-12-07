Some Santa Ynez Valley school district closures due to air quality

Staff Report

Due to the Thomas Fire and the unhealthy air quality issued by Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the following schools in the Santa Ynez Valley will be closed Friday, Dec. 8:

College School District

Santa Ynez Charter School

Vista Del Mar Union

Those that are open so far are:

Bethania Preschool

Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Preschool

Family School

Christian Academy

Ballard Elementary

Solvang Elementary School

Oak Valley Elementary/Jonata School

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

Unknown at this time is Zaca Preschool, Christian Academy, Los Olivos Elementary and Midland School.

The Thomas Fire is spreading as it closes in on four nights of flames for residents in Ventura County and now threatening Carpinteria in Santa Barbara County. At a press conference Thursday evening at Ventura County Fairgrounds, the acreage has increased to 115,000 and has destroyed 427 structures within Ventura, damaged an additional 85 structures; and destroyed another 12 structures in the unincorporated areas.