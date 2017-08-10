SB County Public Health celebrates National Health Center Week

The Public Health Department Health Care Centers which provide local solutions for affordable and accessible health care are highlighted throughout National Health Center Week, August 13 – 19, 2017. The Centers will hold events during the week that are open to the community across the county, including health fairs, patient appreciation events, free health screenings and much more. Monday, August 14, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Carpinteria Health Care Center, 931 Walnut Avenue Tuesday, August 15, 10 a.m.– 12 p.m. – Santa Barbara Health Care Center, 345 Camino del Remedio Wednesday, August 16, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Franklin Health Care Center, 1136 E. Montecito Street Thursday, August 17, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Lompoc Health Care Center, 301 North R Street Friday, August 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Santa Maria Health Care Center, 2115 S. Centerpointe Parkway

One of the bright spots in America’s health care system, Community Health Centers serve more than 25 million Americans nationwide, a number that continues to grow along with the demand for affordable primary care. Health centers not only prevent illness and foster wellness in the most challenging populations, they produce innovative solutions to the most pressing health care issues in their communities. They reach beyond the walls of conventional medicine to address the factors that may cause sickness, such as lack of nutrition, mental illness, homelessness and opioid addiction.

“Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers and agencies like ours across the country save the national health system more than $24 billion dollars a year and reduce unnecessary hospitalizations. Patients at our centers and the other community health centers in our county are treated for a fraction of the cost of emergency room visits. Our centers focus on illness prevention while addressing the conditions in the places where people live, learn, work, and play that affect a wide range of health risks that cause poor health, such as homelessness, addiction, stress or joblessness,” said Dr. Douglas Metz, Deputy Director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. “All are welcome at our health centers. They are a safe space for everyone we serve. Our medical team is dedicated to ensuring the health and well- being of our patients, their families and our community-at-large. We are on the front lines of public health. This is the essence of what healthcare should be, and what we are celebrating during National Health Center Week.”