School Start Schedule

SYV Star Staff

Here are the class-start dates for districts and schools throughout the Santa Ynez Valley. Some schools have orientations or other mandatory activities for students before classes begin. Contact your student’s school for more information.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Ballard Elementary School

Buellton Union School District

Thursday, Aug. 17

Santa Ynez Valley Charter School

Solvang School

Vista de Las Cruces School

Olga Reed Elementary School

Friday, Aug. 18

Los Olivos Elementary School

College School District

Monday, Aug. 21

Hancock College

Family Partnership Charter School

Monday, Aug. 28

Dunn School

Tuesday Aug. 29

Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy

Monday, Sept. 4

Midland School

Tuesday, Sept. 5

The Family School

Friday, Sept. 15

Olive Grove Charter School