School Start Schedule

SYV Star Staff
Here are the class-start dates for districts and schools throughout the Santa Ynez Valley. Some schools have orientations or other mandatory activities for students before classes begin. Contact your student’s school for more information.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Ballard Elementary School
Buellton Union School District
Thursday, Aug. 17
Santa Ynez Valley Charter School
Solvang School
Vista de Las Cruces School
Olga Reed Elementary School
Friday, Aug. 18
Los Olivos Elementary School
College School District
Monday, Aug. 21
Hancock College
Family Partnership Charter School
Monday, Aug. 28
Dunn School
Tuesday Aug. 29
Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy
Monday, Sept. 4
Midland School
Tuesday, Sept. 5
The Family School
Friday, Sept. 15
Olive Grove Charter School