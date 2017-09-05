September 5-18 Events Calendar

5

Beginning Sign Language Open House – 3:30 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 Second St., Buellton. Learn more about this program geared towards children ages 6 and up. Open House is free. Class registration is $90. Visit www.buelltonrec.com.

“Art Salon” Series – 5-7 p.m. St. Mark’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, Stacy Hall, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. Social mixer and presentation by Karen Oswald on “Earth Pigments and Rock Art.” Free. For more information, contact info@santaynezvalleyarts.org.

“Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare, presented by PCPA – Playing now through Sept. 10. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St., Solvang. For tickets call 922-8313 or visit the box office Wednesday through Sunday 12:30-7 p.m. Visit www.pcpa.org.

7

BBQ Outback – 5-8 p.m. The Bear & Star, 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Live Entertainment, food and drink. Visit www.thebearandstar.com.

“Jim Messina” Performance – Sept. 7 and 8. 7 p.m. Standing Sun, 92 2nd St., Buellton. $12/standing room or $17/reserved seating based on availability. Visit www.standingsunwines.com.

8

Fats & Oils: Facts & Fiction Seminar – 12-1 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Rd., Solvang. Free. For information, call 694-2351.

“The Mooks” Performance – 6-9 p.m. Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.naughtyoak.com.

Bamboo with Morissette Performance – 8 p.m. Chumash Casino, 3400 CA-246, Solvang. Tickets start at $55. Visit www.chumashcasino.com.

9

2nd Saturday Artisans – 12-5 p.m. Grange Hall, 2374 Alamo Pintado Rd., Los Olivos. Original handmade works of art for show and sale. For more information, contact info@santaynezvalleyarts.org.

Lash & Tan Boutique Soiree – 1-4 p.m. 1050 Edison St. Suite B, Santa Ynez. Product introductions, live music, food and drinks. For more information call 693-2151.

“And Evening with the Capuchin Novices” Dinner Gala – 4:30 p.m. San Lorenzo Seminary. 1802 Sky Dr., Santa Ynez. Tickets start at $100/person. Visit www.sanlorenzoseminary.org.

“Matt Suarez Band” Performance – 6-9 p.m. Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.naughtyoak.com.

11

Carbohydrate Counting for Diabetics Seminar – 11 a.m-12 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Rd., Solvang. Free. For information, call 694-2351.

13

Weekly After School Club – 2-5 p.m. The Creation Station Fabric and Quilt Shop, 252 E. Hwy. 246 Unit A, Buellton. $20/class. Advanced registration required. Call 693-0164.

Santa Ynez Valley Women’s Network Meeting – 6-8 p.m. 515 Myrtle Ct, Solvang.

14

Adult CPR Course – 6-9 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Administration Building, 2050 Viborg Rd., Solvang. $25. Register by Sept. 12 at www.cottagehealth.org or call 569-7325.

15

Solvang Danish Days – Now through Sept. 17. Live Music, parades, vendors, and dining. For a full schedule of events visit www.solvangdanishdays.org.

Eat Right for your Blood Type Seminar – 12-1 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Rd., Solvang. Free. For information, call 694-2351.

“Ray Fortune” Performance – 6-9 p.m. Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.naughtyoak.com.

Mariachi Malibu Celebrating Mexican Independence – 6:30 p.m. Chumash Casino, 3400 CA-246, Solvang. $35/person. Visit www.chumashcasino.com.

16

Rock for Horses Non-profit Fundraiser – 6 p.m. Happy Endings Sanctuary, 1326 Dove Meadow Rd., Solvang. Live music by LiveWire, silent auction and dinner. $100/person. Call 448-7138.

Every Day

Cachuma Lake Recreation – Wildlife cruises and boat rentals, fishing, nature walks and Nature Center. Visit www.countyofsb.org/parks.

Zaca Creek Golf Course – Perfect little 9-hole course, daily from sunrise to sunset. No tee times. Call 691-9272.

Every Monday

Weight Room – 6-8 a.m. and 1:30-8 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. $3. Call 688-1086.

Senior T’ai Chi – 9:15 a.m.; Arthritis Class – 10:15 a.m.; Creative Coloring – 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Mondays; Senior Issues – 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Mondays at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting – 9 a.m.; Computer class 9:30 a.m.; Bridge and Poker – 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Preschool Storytime – 10:30 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Preschool Storytime – 11 a.m. Buellton Library, 140 CA-246, Buellton. Call 688-3115.

Country 2 Step Dance Lessons – 6:30 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Visit www.mavericksaloon.com.

Every Wednesday

Yoga – 9:15 a.m.; Bingo – 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Wiggly Storytime – 10:30 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Knit and Crochet – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Solvang Farmers Market – 2:30-6:30 p.m. Between Mission Dr. and Copenhagen Dr., Solvang.

Reading with Dogs – 4 p.m. Reluctant readers can read practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog. Buellton Library, 140 CA-246, Buellton. Free. Sign up required 30 minutes prior to event. Call 688-3115.

Music Under the Stars – 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Vineyard House, 3631 Sagunto Street, Santa Ynez. Every Wednesday through Sept. 13. For reservations call 688-2886. Visit www.thevineyardhouse.com for a full list of events.

Every Thursday

Chair Exercises – 10 a.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Arthritis Class – 10:15 a.m.; Poker – 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Brain Injury Survivors of Santa Ynez Valley – 12-2 p.m. Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Rd., Solvang. Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center is offering a support group for care givers and brain injury survivors. Visit www.jodihouse.org.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Reluctant readers can read practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog. Call 688-4214.

BBQ Out Back – 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Bear and Star, 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Enjoy live music as you dine. Visit www.thebearandstar.com.

Line Dance Lessons – 6:30 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Visit www.mavericksaloon.org.

Every Friday

Pilates – 10:00 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Live music – 5 to 7 p.m. at Carr Vineyards and Winery, 3563 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. Ages 21 and up. For more information visit www.carrwinery.com.

Firkin Friday at Figueroa Mountain Brew – 5-10 p.m. Every other Friday at the Buellton and Los Olivos Figueroa Mountain Brewery locations. For more information visit www.figmtnbrew.com.

Every Saturday

Guided Nature Walk – 10-11:30 a.m.; Junior Rangers – 12:30-1:30 p.m. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. All Ages. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

Every Week

Crafting – Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 12-5:30 p.m. Buellton Library, 140 W Hwy 246, Buellton.

Summerset Farm You Pick Berries – 9 a.m. Daily. Summerset Farm, 3450 Baseline Ave., Santa Ynez. Call 245-0989.

Coming Up

Log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see the full schedule of programs and events from adult sports, youth sports, teen dances, field trips and excursions and more.