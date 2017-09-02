Sheriff’s seeking information on possible kidnapping from Solvang

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the publics help in locating a Lompoc woman who was allegedly kidnapped from Solvang on Sept. 1.

The potential kidnapping occurred earlier in the day when 55-year-old Virginia Paris of Lompoc was taken by her ex-boyfriend, 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel of Lompoc, according to Sheriff’s officials.

Their investigation suggests that after leaving Solvang, Paris and Hetzel drove south on Highway 101 towards Ventura and were last known in the Camarillo area. They are believed to be in Paris’ black 2015 Chrysler 200 with a CA license plate of 7NGE514. Calls to both individuals have gone unanswered, officials said.

Paris is a caucasian female, 55-years-old, approximately 5’6″ tall around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light colored shirt. Paris has recently sought a restraining order against Hetzel which was granted, but hadn’t been served, officials said.

Hetzel is described as a caucasian male, 52-years-old, approximately 6’2″ tall and 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue colored shirt. Hetzel has previously served time in prison for possession of items used to make explosive devices, using explosive devices with intent to terrorize, felony vandalism and criminal threats. He is believed to have access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials reported. Members of the public are encouraged not to approach him or contact him.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts of either Paris or Hetzel are asked to immediately call 9-1-1. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or go to www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.