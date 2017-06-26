‘If the Shoe Fits’ Exhibit Features Rare Footwear

Staff report

A collection of rare boots, heels and slippers will be on display at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Carriage House in Santa Ynez through the end of June.

The exhibit chronicles the rise of footwear fashion over several centuries and includes examples from throughout the world, from ancient to contemporary.

The museum’s Costume Council curated the exhibit by borrowing from a variety of private and museum collections. One pair of floral-pattern platform heels, for example, was made to be worn only once, by a haute couture model, down the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Visitors can see examples of spike heels, jeweled slippers, hand-painted leather boots and Chinese ladies’ platform shoes.

Museum hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at 3596 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5, and children under 12 are admitted free.