Solvang to give annual report Jan. 24

Staff Report

Solvang will present its annual State of the City address from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Root 246.

The report discusses events and issues in the city over the course of the last year, which includes a description of construction projects, water reserves, tourism updates and more.

To begin the program organized by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce will be the keynote address given by Susan M. Houghton, executive director of college advancement for Hancock College.

“We are thrilled to have Susan speak, as she will be talking about the viticulture and culinary programs at Allan Hancock as well as the Promise Program. These programs are vital for our community as we are now a destination city for wine and food beyond the aesthetical architecture,” said Tracy Beard, executive director for the chamber.

The Promise Program, which begins this summer, is open to anyone who registers at Hancock immediately after graduating from a high school in the Hancock Joint Community College District, which includes the Santa Ynez Valley, Cuyama and the rest of northern Santa Barbara County. Promise students will save more than $1,200 in tuition and fees, receive priority registration and establish an academic plan with personalized counseling.

Beard also said the chamber will be promoting the city’s 3rd Wednesday, which offers a three-course dinner for $25 at many participating restaurants.

“We have such amazing food and wine just here in Solvang and want to remind everyone to shop and dine locally as much as possible, especially since the Thomas Fire affected the valley businesses with the lack of tourism right before the holidays,” Beard said.

The cost of the lunch is $35. RSVP to taryn@solvangchamber.com or call 805-688-0701.