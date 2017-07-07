Solvang Rotary honors ethical service

The Solvang Rotary Club honored seven community members June 6 with the club’s annual Ethical Service Awards.

Framed certificates were presented to the seven people, nominated by community members, “who demonstrate strong ethical behavior and character in their workplace and in the community on a daily basis,” a club spokesman said.

The 2017 recipients were Raiza Giorgi, Santa Ynez Valley Star publisher (not pictured); Bonnie Holdren, Montecito Bank and Trust president; Marvin Johnson, Solvang Senior Center volunteer; Jim Rhode, Solvang Senior Center vice president; Tommy Speidel, SYV YMCA executive director; Steen Weber, Pacific Western Bank; and Susan Weber, Pacific Western Bank (retired).

During the past 15 years more than 75 community members have received the awards.