Southbound lane closures in Gaviota next week

An emergency project to replace metal beam guardrail with concrete barrier along southbound US Highway 101 from the US 101/State Route 1 Interchange to just north of the Gaviota Roadside Rest Area will begin on Monday, July 17.

This project will result in a 24/7 four week closure of the southbound No. 2 (right) lane beginning 8 a.m. Monday, July 17. Motorists can expect delays and should allow additional time for any travel planned through this area.

The contractor for this $1.2 million dollar project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo, CA.

Souza recently completed a project in the area to re-align the northbound lanes of US Highway 101 from north of Mariposa Reina to south of the Gaviota State Roadside Rest Area.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit our website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm