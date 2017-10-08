St. Mark’s debuts 38th Annual SYV Classical Music Concert Series Sat., Oct. 14, with Pianist Bridget Hough

Staff Report

The public is invited to attend the 38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series featuring renowned artists performing at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos. St. Mark’s Church is noted for its stunning acoustics and serene ambiance; and according to music critic Josef Woodward, “It’s a fine place to hear serious music.”

“Music and the arts are key expressions of God’s ongoing creativity in the world. We invite all music lovers to share this incredible experience here in the Santa Ynez Valley,” shared St. Mark’s Priest and Rector Rev. Dr. Randall Day.

The 2017-18 series will debut on Saturday, October 14, 2017, at 7:00pm with pianist Bridget Hough performing “A Journey Through the Senses: Romantic Images and Atmospheres.” Dr. Hough’s concert will include works by Rachmaninoff (four of his preludes including Prelude in B flat major, Op. 23, no. 5and Prelude in D flat major, Op. 32, no. 13); Stravinsky (Chez Petrouchka) and Mussorgsky (Great Gate of Kiev). She will also perform Mendelssohn’s Songs without Wordsand four Chopin pieces including Ballade in g minor and the Polonaise in A flat Major “Heroic,” Op. 53.

Bridget Hough is a versatile pianist known for her sensitive artistry and lyrical approach to the keyboard. She is equally at home in solo, chamber, vocal and instrumental repertoire, and played in music festivals throughout the United States and abroad. Hough is regularly engaged for collaborative recording projects, competitions and performances. A specialist in collaborative piano, Hough received her Doctor of Musical Arts in Keyboard from UCSB in 2013. Dr. Hough has played for master classes and private coaching sessions with renowned artists and educators including Martin Katz, Stephanie Blythe, Leonidas Kavakos as well as the St. Lawrence Quartet and the Emerson String Quartet. As dual career artist, Dr. Hough recently joined UCLA as executive recruiter for the Medical School & Healthy Sciences; and is also involved with the UCLA Mindful Music initiative, an interdisciplinary program designed to integrate music into communities in order to explore and share health benefits through live performances, education, and research.

The 38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series will present more remarkable artists this season:

Saturday, January 27, 2018 , at 7:00 p.m. : Thomas Joyce (organ)

Friday, March 9, 2018 , at 7:00 p.m. : The Radian String Quartet featuring Mary Beth Woodruff (violin), Jane Chung (violin), Basil Vendryes (viola) and Andrew Smith (cello)

Friday, April 27, 2018 , at 7:00 p.m. : Robert Cassidy (piano) and Ani Aznavoorian (cello, Principal Cellist of Camerata Pacifica)

Saturday, May 6, 2018 , at 7:00 p.m. : Nichole Dechaine (soprano) with Beverly Staples (piano)

Doors for each concert open 30 minutes prior to the start with tickets being sold at the door as well as online in advance athttps://www.smitv.org/concerts.html General admission tickets are $20 and student tickets are $10 (with any student ID). There will be a complimentary reception following each concert to meet the artists and enjoy conversation and refreshments.

For advanced season ticket purchases and any questions, please call Linda Burrows at 805-688-7423, or contact the St. Mark’s Church office at 805-688-4454 or www.smitv.org.