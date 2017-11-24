Standing Sun LIVE presents TFDI

Staff Report

TFDI, a group who played together again for the first time in five years in 2016 and decided they liked it, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Standing Sun Live in Buellton.

In 2009, Tony Lucca and Jay Nash co-headlined a tour that featured Matt Duke as support. Early in the tour, the three recognized that they had great musical chemistry with three-part vocal harmony and different but complementary approaches to guitar.

That tour was cut short by Lucca’s success on “The Voice.”

In 2016, TFDI played together again for the first time in five years and decided that they needed to record more music together. Their album “Beggars & Ballers” is TFDI’s first release in nearly six years.

Doors open 7 p.m. and the show starts 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating. Log onto www.standingsunwines.com to purchase in advance.